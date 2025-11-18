Son arrested in connection with mother’s murder, police say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Stockbridge that killed a 75-year-old woman. (FOX 5)

The Brief Stockbridge police say a man was arrested after his mother was found stabbed to death. Officers identified the victim as 75-year-old Dianna Cleveland. Her son, Desmond Riley, was taken into custody as the investigation continues.



A son was arrested after his mother was found dead Monday night, according to the Stockbridge Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Club Drive around 9:42 p.m. after reports of a suspicious person. When they arrived, officers found a man standing in a yard who told them his mother was dead inside the home.

Officers went inside and found 75-year-old Dianna Cleveland, who had been stabbed to death, police said.

The suspect, identified as Desmond Riley, was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific charges Riley faces or what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available. The Stockbridge Police Department said it will turn the case over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.