Son accused of assaulting father in LaGrange, wanted by police

Officers from the LaGrange Police Department were dispatched to 404 Town Center Drive following reports of a fight at around 9 p.m. Aug. 27.

Upon arrival and further investigation, authorities discovered that the altercation was actually a robbery. The Criminal Investigations Division was subsequently called in to continue the inquiry.

According to police, Dequindre Langston allegedly assaulted his father, Gradis Sutton III, by striking him from behind, causing Sutton to lose consciousness. Langston then reportedly took items from Sutton's pockets, including his wallet, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Despite sustaining injuries, Sutton declined medical assistance at the scene. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Langston and gathering more information about the incident. Those with any details are urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.