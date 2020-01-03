Soil, string and wine create crafty New Year at Sandy Springs studio

If being a little more crafty is tops on your New Year’s Resolution list, there’s a place in Sandy Springs where a little soil, string and wine (okay...maybe a lot of wine) can help your 2020 goals blossom.

The Good Day feature team spent the third morning of the year at The Sipping Plant in Sandy Springs, an arts and crafts studio which offers classes focusing on terrarium-making and string art. First things first — instructors say no crafting experience is required, nor is a green thumb (whew -- that’s good news for us!).

The Planter’s Choice Terrarium class provides guest with all materials needed to create a succulent terrarium, including the container, plant, soil, and rock. Meanwhile, String Art classes also provide all the necessary tools, including a pre-stained board, nails, string, and design stencil. What’s not provided? The wine and refreshments — but guests are encouraged to bring their own!

The Sipping Plant is located at 6450 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, and reservations may be booked online by clicking here. Registration per class costs $45 for adults, and there are kids’ classes available for $20 per guest.

So, did a morning at The Sipping Plant turn us into the pro crafters we always dreamed we could be? Click the video player in this article to find out!