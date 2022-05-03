Soil Festival highlights food journey from planting to plating

It’s no secret that we love to eat here at Good Day Atlanta, although we’re usually so focused on the final product that we forget to think about where our food came from. But there’s no danger of that happening at a unique event happening in Atlanta this weekend, dedicated to highlighting the journey from planting…to plating.

This morning, we got a preview of the 7th Annual Soil Festival, happening Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truly Living Well Farm. The event is hosted by Atlanta-based Food Well Alliance, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help grow healthier communities through the creation and support of community gardens and urban farms. Since 2015, Food Well Alliance has grown to supporting more than 120 community gardens and 35 urban farms in several metro Atlanta counties.

Organizers say Saturday’s Soil Festival is a good way to learn more about urban farms and community gardening; the family-friendly event will feature workshops focused on gardening and composting, cooking demonstrations, activities for children, a plant sale and produce market, and more. And yes, of course, there will be locally-sourced food to enjoy – no to mention a beer garden to help wash it all down!

Tickets for the Soil Festival cost $25 for adults and $5 for youth ages 16 and younger, and cover admission, food, and drinks; proceeds from the event support the mission of Food Well Alliance. The event location is the Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture at 324 Lawton Street Southwest in Atlanta. For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, click here.