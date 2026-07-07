Social media trend sparks Gwinnett adventure park burglaries

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested 15 people following a string of break-ins at an Urban Air Adventure Park. A viral social media challenge encouraged teenagers and young adults to sneak into the venue after closing time. The suspects recorded themselves playing arcade games, using attractions and causing property damage inside the building.



Gwinnett County police arrested 11 teens and adults alongside four juveniles following a series of after-hours burglaries at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Investigators say the break-ins were fueled by a viral social media trend.

What we know:

Police have responded to seven different after-hours incidents at the amusement venue since June 4.

Officers caught 15 individuals who unlawfully entered the closed business to use games and equipment. according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The group of suspects includes Amaury Armas Alvarez, Andy Colunga Castillo, John Stringer, Angel Candelaria Garcia, Christian Currin, Fernando Ramirez, Ahil Ibrahim and Kareem Liftawi, who are all 17 years old.

Police also arrested Daniel Chelnokov and Ethan Mogilinedi, both 18, and 20-year-old Adam Ayres.

Dig deeper:

The break-ins are part of a broader online trend encouraging young people to record themselves vandalizing property and using attractions illegally, police said.

Authorities warned that participating in online challenges will lead to real legal consequences, regardless of whether the acts are portrayed as entertainment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific dates of each of the seven break-ins or the total cost of the property damage. It remains unclear which social media platforms hosted the viral challenges that inspired the group.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is urged to contact police detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit the website at www.stopcrimeATL.com to qualify for a cash reward.