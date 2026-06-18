Social Circle detention facility: Feds drop plans for ICE center

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The Brief The Department of Homeland Security is no longer pursuing an ICE detention facility within the City of Social Circle, according to city officials. Federal officials may look to sell the property through the General Services Administration if no other federal agencies express interest in it. Local leaders expressed gratitude to Congressman Mike Collins, Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff for advocating for the community.



The Department of Homeland Security reportedly dropped its plans to build a federal immigration detention center in Social Circle after an intense advocacy campaign by local residents and elected officials.

What we know:

The City of Social Circle received notification from Congressman Mike Collins that the Department of Homeland Security is no longer pursuing an ICE detention facility within the city limits. The critical update is based on official confirmation from multiple sources within the federal department.

Local authorities understand that the property could be sold if no other federal agencies express an interest in utilizing the land. While federal officials have not confirmed the exact process, the city anticipates that any future sale would occur through the General Services Administration. Local leaders are hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base to contribute to the economic vitality and long-term success of the community.

What they're saying:

City officials expressed sincere gratitude to the many individuals and organizations that helped advocate for the community throughout the evaluation process.

Local administrators extended appreciation to Collins and his staff for serving as an important liaison to facilitate communication, obtain answers, and provide timely updates.

Social Circle also thanked Senator Raphael Warnock and his office for visiting the community to better understand local concerns and elevate awareness.

The city likewise thanked Senator Jon Ossoff and his office for ensuring that community concerns were conveyed to the appropriate decision-makers. Both Ossoff and Warnock were praised for pursuing legislation that would require local approval for federal detention facilities.

Finally, appreciation was extended to the many other elected officials, community leaders, and residents whose engagement, input, and advocacy helped ensure that the community's voice was heard.

What we don't know:

The information in this story was gathered from the City of Social Circle, which explained how we got it through an official municipal notification and communications from Congressman Mike Collins, alongside input from Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff.

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