Social Circle documents reveal $38B DHS plan that includes 'mega' ICE detention center

The Brief New documents give more details into a multibillion-dollar initiative by ICE and DHS, called the Detention Reengineering Initiative. Social Circle city leaders say they recently met with ICE and DHS. City leaders say the planned facility could open as soon as late spring.



New documents released by the city of Social Circle show more details about the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s plans for new detention centers across the U.S.

ICE ‘mega center’ in Social Circle

What they're saying:

According to documents provided by the city of Social Circle, DHS intends to spend about $38.3 billion as part of its Detention Reengineering Initiative that includes a facility not far from the city’s downtown.

The site of a proposed a 10,000-person ICE detention center on East Hightower Trail in Social Circle. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Those same documents state funding for the project would be covered through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

City leaders said they recently had a meeting with DHS and ICE regarding a planned up-to-10,000-person detention center on East Hightower Trail.

"A lot of it felt like, sort of, a check-the-box exercise," Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor said. "At the same time, I'm glad we had that conversation, and we were able to get some information and some facts that we wouldn't have had otherwise."

City leaders said ICE officials plan to reduce the number of facilities from about 300 to 34 nationwide to transition from private operations to government-owned facilities.

Monday night, city leaders met for a called council meeting but did not discuss the planned facility.

Atlanta-based attorney Samantha Hamilton and Monroe resident Henry Anthoine were among the audience in attendance for the meeting.

Leaders in the city of Social Circle met to discuss newly released documents detailing a DHS and ICE proposal for a 10,000-person detention center on East Hightower Trail on Feb. 23, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"I think all of that energy in passing an ordinance should really be focused more toward passing an ordinance that would prevent this mega prison from opening up," Hamilton said.

"It doesn’t make sense," Anthoine said. "It doesn’t have to be here. It doesn’t have to be anywhere. We don’t have to be doing this."

‘These are not warehouses’

The other side:

An ICE spokesperson said in part, "These are not warehouses — these will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards. Sites will undergo community impact studies and a rigorous due diligence process."

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Georgia, released the following statement:

"Representative Collins is aligned with President Trump and the mission of DHS to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens who flooded across our border under Joe Biden, but also shares the concerns of the Social Circle community that the city may not have the infrastructure or capacity to support the demands of this facility. Rep. Collins and his team have been in frequent communication with Social Circle leadership and ICE and will continue to be throughout the project."

‘Fundamental flaws’

Dig deeper:

Social Circle city leaders said the facility on East Hightower Trail is described as a "mega center." They said the facility could have several processing centers that feed into center.

Plans for a proposed a 10,000-person ICE detention center on East Hightower Trail in Social Circle.

The city has released documents on the DHS and ICE initiative and the analysis federal officials gave them during a recent meeting.

"I believe that their conclusions are based on some very fundamental flaws, such as the fact that the sewage analysis includes a connection to a sewage treatment plant that's not even part of our system. It's in a different county," Taylor said about the analysis.

Opening date?

What's next:

Social Circle city officials said the planned detention facility could be open as soon as late spring.