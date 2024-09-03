'Sobbing speedster' arrested for street racing in Atlanta, police say

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested for illegal street racing on Aug. 25, according to Atlanta police.

The arrest was part of the department's crackdown on illegal street racing and street takeovers in the city.

According to police, Sgt. Epps, of the A.C.E. Unit, heard tires screeching and saw smoke rising near 1430 Hill Pl. NW. While waiting for additional units, Sgt. Epps spotted a red BMW M4 attempting to flee the area. Police said this vehicle had been previously identified on street cameras and social media as being active in street racing throughout Atlanta.

Sgt. Epps was able to stop the vehicle at 1209 Collier Road NW. The driver, 22-year-old Nathaniel Adike, was taken into custody and charged with alteration of a license plate and participation in street racing. His BMW was impounded.

APD released video of the arrest Tuesday night.



