Snow possible this week in parts of Georgia, cold rain elsewhere

Georgians will want to get out and enjoy Wednesday as a cold front is expected to move through Thursday evening that could bring some winter weather to the extreme northern portion of the state.

Wednesday is looking like sunny skies with a high of 53 degrees, but the clouds will roll in on Thursday.

Most of North Georgia will see a cool rain on Thursday into Thursday night.

Jan. 5, 2021 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Temperatures will be in the 40s, falling into the upper 30s by evening, so it should all be liquid precipitation.

There is a chance for a pocket of colder air to move into the northeast Georgia mountains Thursday night into Friday morning that will allow the rain to be mixed snow before changing over to all snow overnight.

Early projections have one to two inches of snow above 2,500 feet in the northeast corner of the state.

As with all storms, timing is everything.

