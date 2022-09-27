Officials: Snellville residents escape burning home thanks to alert neighbor

article

Seven people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a home in Snellville Monday.

Officials with Gwinnett Fire say shortly before 4 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Snellville. The 911 caller said that their house was on fire and that everyone inside was evacuating.

At the scene, crews found the single-story home engulfed with heavy flames blowing through the roof. Firefighters tried to attack the fire from inside but had to withdraw due to the structure's condition.

After about two hours of fighting the flames, the scene was stabilized.

Officials say no civilians were injured in the fire. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The homeowner told investigators that they were woken up by a neighbor who knocked on their door altering seeing the flames. All seven adults inside the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the blaze but say it was accidental.