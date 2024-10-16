Snellville house consumed by fire partially collapses

article

Fire crews battled a blaze in Snellville overnight. An empty house on Laurel Brook Way caught fire late Tuesday evening.

Firefighters said one of the biggest hurdles they faced was a partial collapse of the second floor while they worked.

Luckily, the residents were not home at the time and were reported safe.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

They have since been connected with the American Red Cross for any post-fire assistance.

One firefighter was injured during the incident and has been treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.