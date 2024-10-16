Snellville house consumed by fire partially collapses
article
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Fire crews battled a blaze in Snellville overnight. An empty house on Laurel Brook Way caught fire late Tuesday evening.
Firefighters said one of the biggest hurdles they faced was a partial collapse of the second floor while they worked.
Luckily, the residents were not home at the time and were reported safe.
Image 1 of 8
▼
(Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
They have since been connected with the American Red Cross for any post-fire assistance.
One firefighter was injured during the incident and has been treated and released.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.