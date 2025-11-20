Smyrna passes new rules limiting where vape shops can open

The Brief Smyrna approved an ordinance blocking new vape shops within 1000 feet of schools, daycares and other shops. City leaders say the restrictions aim to reduce youth exposure and access to vaping products. Parents and officials support the new distance rules to protect children’s health and well-being.



Smyrna city leaders have approved new rules that sharply limit where vape shops can open, a move officials say is aimed at reducing kids' exposure to the products.

What we know:

The ordinance, passed this week, blocks any new vape shop from opening within 1000 feet of a school, daycare or preschool center. It also prevents a new shop from opening within 1000 feet of an existing vape shop.

Even though buyers must be 21 to purchase vape products, officials say some minors still manage to get access.

What they're saying:

Smyrna City Councilman Tim Gould said the goal is to create more distance between the stores and young people. "It limits the location of vape shops to greater than 1000 feet from schools, daycares and preschool centers," Gould said.

City leaders say they are especially concerned about middle school students. "The numbers can be astounding at that age the percentage of kids who have tried it, probably the most socially influenced at that age," Gould said.

Gould said the new restrictions are meant to cut down on that exposure. "The goal is really to help protect the health and well-being of our young people."

Parents told FOX 5 they support the changes if it means children will see fewer vape shop signs on the way to and from school. "These kids don't need any more encouragement dealing with the over-exposure they already have, so I'm thinking vape shops in the vicinity of schools. There's so much landscape why can't they do it somewhere else?" said Jessica Evans.

"I think it's a great idea. I think we want to instill healthy habits for our children and I'm all for this," said Leah Mahan.