Officials: Smyrna man used fraudulent receipts to steal $10K from insurance

article

Officials have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Smyrna man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in an insurance fraud scheme.

Thursday, the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Smyrna resident Victerius Holyfield.

According to investigators, Holyfield submitted a claim to Lemonade Insurance alleging that multiple items had been stolen from his vehicle.

Officials allege Holyfield used fraudlent receipts to get $10,000 in insurance money.

Holyfield is wanted for one count of insurance fraud and one count of first-degree forgery.

If you have any information about where the suspect could be, please call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE