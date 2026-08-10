Smoke over Buford Highway Connector caused by 50-foot trash fire

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The Brief Atlanta firefighters extinguished a 50-foot trash pile fire burning at a homeless camp beneath the Buford Highway Connector. No injuries were reported, and emergency crews turned the scene over to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The blaze occurred near the location of a 2017 fire that destroyed three sections of the highway viaduct.



Some midmorning drivers likely got a bit of a scare along the Buford Highway Connector as smoke was seen rising from under the busy highway viaduct.

What we know:

Atlanta firefighters rushed to the scene near Interstate 85 and Peachtree Creek. According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, a 50-foot pile of trash at a homeless camp caught fire.

Crews quickly pulled hoses to battle and extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was turned over to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Atlanta firefighters and Georgia Department of Transportation emergency crews respond to a 50-foot homeless camp trash fire beneath the Buford Highway Connector near Interstate 85 and Peachtree Creek, echo of a major 2017 bridge collapse, on August 1 Expand

The backstory:

Fires in the area have been plaguing emergency officials for years.

Monday's fire was near another fire in 2017 which brought down three sections of the viaduct. That fire was fueled by utility materials stored under the bridge spans.

That fire was set by a homeless man.

It took six weeks for transportation officials to replace the damaged spans.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether any suspects or individuals at the homeless camp face charges for starting the blaze.