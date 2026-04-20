Smithsonian democracy exhibit opens Georgia tour in Putnam County

The Brief Putnam County is the first Georgia location to host "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," a touring Smithsonian Institution exhibit. The exhibit traces the history of democracy in America and features photos and video footage, interactive elements, and artifacts including campaign items and protest materials. The exhibit will be on display at the Putnam County Administration Building in Eatonton from April 25th through May 31st.



Georgia’s Putnam County is hosting a unique exhibit highlighting democracy in America, just in time for the nation’s 250th birthday.

"Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" is a touring Smithsonian Institution exhibit, and will set up at the Putnam County Administration Building in Eatonton from April 25th through May 31st. Putnam County is the first of only a handful of sites in Georgia set to welcome the exhibit, which traces the history of democracy in America from our nation’s independence to the fight for voting rights. It’s a sweeping story told through photos and video footage, interactive elements, and artifacts including campaign items and protest materials.

Eatonton’s Georgia Writers Museum (in collaboration with Georgia Humanities) led the way to securing the exhibition, and has partnered with the Old School History Museum to host it at the Putnam County Administration Building. Along with the Smithsonian exhibit, local leaders have put together an accompanying display that focuses specifically on the history of democracy in Putnam County. Putnam County will host several other America250 events during the six-week run of "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" — for a full list, click here.

The Putnam County Administration Building is located at 117 Putnam Drive in Eatonton, and exhibition hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Admission is free. Other Georgia cities set to receive the exhibit include Hartwell, Cartersville, and Perry for the Georgia National Fair.