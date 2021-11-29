Small plane skids of runway in Habersham County

A small plane skidded off the runway at Habersham County Airport on Monday, officials said.

The single-engine plane had a brake failure while landing causing the plane to skirt off the runway and onto the side of the runway.

All three people aboard were checked out and released at the scene.

Officials said the plane did not suffer any major damage, but will be towed back to a hanger to be checked out.

Officials said the incident has been reported to the FAA and the NTSB. The cause of the brake malfunction is under investigation.

