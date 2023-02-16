Small plane crash lands at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

article

A small plane crashed down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Piper PA28 crashed around 2:40 p.m. after departing the airport. The FAA says two people were on board. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation.

