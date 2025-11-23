Small earthquake recorded in Walker County early Sunday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - A small earthquake occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in Walker County, just south of LaFayette, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
What we know:
The magnitude 2.4 quake was very weak, with the epicenter located about 21 miles west-southwest of Dalton and 83 miles northwest of Atlanta. It likely wasn’t felt outside the immediate area near the center.
Walker County earthquake
Dig deeper:
Experts say animals can often detect seismic activity before humans. If your dog started barking or acting restless between 6:30 and 7 a.m., the earthquake may have been the reason.
What we don't know:
It doesn't appear any major damage was caused by the earthquake.
The Source: Information in this article came from Alex Forbes and USGS.