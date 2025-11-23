Expand / Collapse search

Small earthquake recorded in Walker County early Sunday

By
Published  November 23, 2025 1:14pm EST
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Minor Earthquake in Northwest Georgia Early Sunday

Minor Earthquake in Northwest Georgia Early Sunday

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes says the minor magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck in Walker County.

The Brief

    • A magnitude 2.4 earthquake hit Walker County early Sunday morning.
    • The quake’s epicenter was near LaFayette.
    • It was too weak to be widely felt, though animals may have sensed it.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - A small earthquake occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in Walker County, just south of LaFayette, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The magnitude 2.4 quake was very weak, with the epicenter located about 21 miles west-southwest of Dalton and 83 miles northwest of Atlanta. It likely wasn’t felt outside the immediate area near the center.

Walker County earthquake

Dig deeper:

Experts say animals can often detect seismic activity before humans. If your dog started barking or acting restless between 6:30 and 7 a.m., the earthquake may have been the reason.

What we don't know:

It doesn't appear any major damage was caused by the earthquake. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Alex Forbes and USGS. 

WeatherNewsGeorgia