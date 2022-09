Rapper Fat Joe announced via Instagram Tuesday he'll be taking over Slutty Vegan, giving away free burgers and fries.

On Tuesday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until they sell out, the Bronx artist is expected to pass out food at the Atlanta restaurant's Edgewood location.

This event is meant to promote the BET Hip Hop Awards happening next Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fat Joe is slated to host the ceremony here in Atlanta.