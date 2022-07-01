Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole named DoorDash's Chief Restaurant Advisor

article

DoorDash has named well-known Atlanta restaurateur and entrepreneur Pinky Cole its next Chief Restaurant Advisor.

Cole, who owns Atlanta's Slutty Vegan restaurant, began her one-year term this week. She'll serve in an advisory role and as the "Voice of the Industry" for the food delivery app.

In a press release, DoorDash says the role is designed to "to better bridge gaps in relationships with restaurant partners."

"Pinky’s ambitious entrepreneurial mindset for expanding her restaurant empire, coupled with her love for connecting with the communities she operates within through the Pinky Cole Foundation, makes her an ideal operator to assume the role of Chief Restaurant Advisor," said Tom Pickett, DoorDash's chief revenue officer. "We’re confident that Pinky’s experience scaling Slutty Vegan from a ghost kitchen to a food truck to multiple brick and mortar locations will bring an invaluable perspective to our company – especially as we continue to see the resilient nature and entrepreneurial spirit of the industry."

Cole actually was a DoorDash driver before she opened her restaurant, which serves vegan burgers to crowds at her popular spot on Edgewood Avenue.

Long lines outside the Slutty Vegan restaurant in Atlanta on June 30, 2020. (FOX 5)

""Putting the pandemic aside, the restaurant industry is unpredictable. I’m excited to get to work with DoorDash to ensure restaurants will have appropriate resources to succeed regardless of the hand that’s dealt," Cole said. "Being a restaurateur is by far one of the most difficult jobs I’ve ever had. But through experience I have learned to maneuver through this industry in a way that allows me to connect with the customer to identify what they like and what they don’t like."

She's the company's second-ever person to hold the position. The first, Chicago Chef Stephanie Izard of Girl & The Goat, stared during last year.

The position comes as Cole opens Slutty Vegan's newest location in Gwinnett County right off of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.