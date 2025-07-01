Sleeping woman shot in home on McLain Lane overnight in DeKalb County

The Brief Woman in her 60s shot while asleep in her DeKalb County home early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 2:08 a.m. on McLain Lane; she is expected to survive. Police are asking for tips via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 60s injured early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:08 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of McLain Lane near Covington Highway after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She told investigators she had been asleep when someone shot into her home.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

What you can do:

Police have not released information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.