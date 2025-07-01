Expand / Collapse search

Sleeping woman shot in home on McLain Lane overnight in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2025 9:35am EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • Woman in her 60s shot while asleep in her DeKalb County home early Monday morning.
    • The shooting happened around 2:08 a.m. on McLain Lane; she is expected to survive.
    • Police are asking for tips via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 60s injured early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:08 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of McLain Lane near Covington Highway after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She told investigators she had been asleep when someone shot into her home.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

What you can do:

Police have not released information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews