Sleeping woman shot in home on McLain Lane overnight in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 60s injured early Monday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded around 2:08 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of McLain Lane near Covington Highway after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She told investigators she had been asleep when someone shot into her home.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
What you can do:
Police have not released information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.