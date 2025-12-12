Sledgehammer used in smash-and-grab at Georgia vape shop, police say

The Brief Two crooks smashed into a Dawson smoke shop and stole merchandise in under two minutes. Surveillance video shows suspects using a sledgehammer to break display cases and grab items. Police have not identified the suspects or released the value of the stolen merchandise.



Newly released videos show two crooks smashing their way into a Dawson smoke shop and leaving with backpacks of product in under two minutes.

What we know:

The break-in happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Smoke Swag vape shop, located at 1062 Forrest Drive SE, at the intersection of Pecan Street.

In a video posted to the Dawson Police Department’s Facebook page, a person can be seen smashing the front door’s glass. The first person enters and uses a sledgehammer to strike one of the display cases, loosening the glass. The burglar then pushes the glass top to the floor, sending shards across the store.

A sledgehammer is used to smash a display case during a break-in at the Smoke Swag vape shop on Forrest Drive SE in Dawson on Nov. 23. (Dawson Police Department)

A second burglar enters, scopes out other display cases, then heads behind the counter, pulling various items off the shelves and stuffing them into a backpack.

The pair leave the store in under two minutes.

Both were dressed in dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. The first burglar was wearing a stylized print on the front and what appeared to be star-like sparkles on the top of the hood.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects remain unknown.

Two crooks are seen inside the Smoke Swag vape shop in Dawson during a smash-and-grab burglary late Nov. 23. (Dawson Police Department)

Investigators have not disclosed the total value of the stolen merchandise or whether the burglary is connected to similar smash-and-grab thefts reported elsewhere in the region.

It is also unclear whether surveillance video from nearby businesses or traffic cameras captured the suspects’ vehicle or direction of travel after they left the store.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414.