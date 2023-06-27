Norcross police release sketch of unknown teen killed in hit-and-run

article

Norcross police are asking the public for help identifying a teenager killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Beaver Ruin Road near Indian Trail Road.

Police say the driver hit the teenage pedestrian and then left before officers could arrive.

Investigators believe the victim is a Hispanic male between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

"Detectives have exhausted all efforts to identify the victim and locate his family," the Norcross Police Department told FOX 5.

They hope that a new sketch will help them find the boy's relatives.

If you have any information about the boy's death or his identity, call the Norcross Police Department.