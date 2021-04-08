Skeletal remains found on CSX property in Fairburn

Investigators are trying to determine the identity and cause of death after skeletal remains were found in Fairburn on Tuesday.

The remains were found in a wooded area by personnel associated with CSX on the CSX –Fairburn Ramp property located at 6700 McLarin Road.

The CSX Railroad Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to document the scene and collect the remains which were turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

