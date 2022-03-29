Ride by same manufacturer as Orlando FreeFall deemed safe, Six Flags Over Georgia says

Six Flags Over Georgia said its SkyScreamer ride, manufactured by the company that made a ride on which a teenager recently died, is safe and will remain operational.

The Austell-based park conducted an inspection in response to an incident at ICON Park in Orlando, where a 14-year-old boy died last week after he seemingly fell out of the ride's restraints.

The ICON Park ride, Orlando FreeFall, is manufactured by Funtime Rides.

The attraction, however, is a "drop tower," while Six Flags' SkyScreamer is a swing-type ride.

FAMILY OF TEEN WHO FELL FROM RIDE WANTS IT CLOSED FOR GOOD

A spokesperson for Six Flags Over Georgia said SkyScreamer has been checked for safety, and the park has high safety standards. The amusement park released a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

"The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. While SkyScreamer has the same manufacturer, it is a swing ride. Out of an abundance of caution, our engineers completed a thorough review of the attraction. It was determined to be safe and will remain operational.

"Our stringent safety program includes inspections from both internal and external ride experts. All of our rides receive annual maintenance and daily inspections by our trained maintenance professionals to ensure we continue to provide the highest standards of safety to our guests and employees."

Dollywood announced it would be suspending its Drop Line ride, which was also manufactured by the same company.

STATUS OF DROP-TOWER RIDES AT MAJOR PARKS AFTER ORLANDO FREEFALL DEATH

The operations manual for Orlando FreeFall indicates that the boy who died on the ride exceeded the ride's weight restrictions.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the agency that inspects and oversees some attractions in Florida, released a handful of documents related to its initial investigation, including the operations manual and previous inspections.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



