Six Flags Over Georgia “conjures" up another thrilling Fright Fest

The Brief Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting a trio of seasonal experiences starting September 13th: Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest, and Oktoberfest. This year's Fright Fest features an all-new haunted maze inspired by the wildly popular cinematic "The Conjuring" universe. Along with the park’s five haunted mazes, Fright Fest guests will also be forced to wander through half a dozen "scare zones."



Six Flags Over Georgia is "conjuring" up a terrifying experience for fans this Halloween season, bringing them face to face with horror icons including nightmarish doll Annabelle!

What we know:

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS returns to Six Flags Over Georgia on select nights from Saturday, September 13th through Sunday, November 2nd, transforming the popular park into a spooky celebration of things that go bump in the night. New this year is a pair of haunted mazes inspired by blockbuster horror franchises: "The Conjuring Universe" brings brave explorers into the occult museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren (which includes the famous haunted doll Annabelle…miss her?), while "SAW: Legacy of Terror" brings visitors deep into the "puzzling" world of John Kramer (otherwise known as Jigsaw) and his torturous traps.

Along with the park’s five haunted mazes, guests will also be forced to wander through half a dozen "scare zones," which are exactly what you think they are: themed areas with something creepy lurking in every shadow. Fright Fest also features live shows, themed food and drink options, and lots of great horror merch for sale. And, yes, the park is also bringing back its scare-free Halloween celebrations — Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest — during the daylight hours, before it transforms into Fright Fest at night!

For more information on this year’s seasonal events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, experiencing a "terrifying transformation" of our own!