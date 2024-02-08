Six Flags Over Georgia announces name of newest roller coaster

article

Thrill seekers get ready because Six Flags Over Georgia has a new ride that will have you screaming for more fun.

The theme park announced the name picked for its new coaster opening this summer, which it promises will be a first-of-its-kind experience.

The new ride will be called the Georgia Surfer after nearly 30,000 voted on the options.

While the coaster may look simple, Six Flags says the 590-feet thrill ride will be deceiving. Riders will reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour as they go back and forth to the 144-foot peak.

Passengers will strap into a free-spinning seat on top of a massive board that travels the wavy track before diving into a splash pad.

The theme park says the system ensures that no two rides will be the same. Riders will also speed through a water vortex.

The park opens for the season on March 2. The new ride will open over the summer and bring the park's coaster count to 13.