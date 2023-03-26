Six children killed in Tennessee highway crash

article

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that took the lives of six children.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, crews responded to a crash on I-24 near Pleasant View and Springfield.

They found one car upside down with extensive damage, and another car positioned nearby.

First responders said six young girls were pronounced dead on the scene and ranged between one and 18 years old. They were all ejected from the vehicle.

An adult woman was critically injured. Another man said he was not hurt.

According to WSMV, the children were riding in "a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.