6 arrested for murder after deadly Winder robbery

The Brief Deputies said 40-year-old Casey Lotrail Watts was killed at a home on Red Oak Way Monday afternoon. Six people from Winder were arrested at the scene and face murder and assault charges. Investigators believe the robbery and attack actually started at a different home on White Oak Way.



Six people face multiple charges in connection to a deadly robbery in Barrow County, deputies said.

Six arrested in deadly attack

What we know:

Barrow County deputies responded to a report of a robbery and assault at a home on Red Oak Way around 2:10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Casey Lotrail Watts unconscious and began CPR. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Investigators later determined the incident actually began at a home on White Oak Way.

Six suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 34, were arrested at the scene. Shurita Lashay Davis, 34; Ezion Tymere Edwards, 19; Robert John Arnold, 20; Michavius Luis Mayweather, 20; Antrevion Gary-Hill, 17; and Jamarion Floyd Lewis, 21, are all from Winder. Each person faces one count of murder, aggravated assault, and being a party to a crime.

Barrow County deadly robbery

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a specific motive for the robbery or detailed the relationship between the suspects and the victim. It is also unclear what kind of weapon, if any, was used during the assault.

What's next:

All six suspects are being held at the Barrow County Detention Center. FOX 5 has requested their mug shots and is waiting to receive them.