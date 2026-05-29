Atlanta nightclub co-owner Sharell Canty killed in Grayson shooting

The Brief The co-owner of Atlanta’s Opium Nightclub, 44-year-old Sharell Canty, was shot and killed over the weekend. Police arrested 48-year-old Stephany Bryom in connection with the slaying, which is being investigated as a domestic homicide. The suspect faces multiple charges including malice murder and felony murder and is held in the Gwinnett County Jail.



A local nightlife community is mourning after the co-owner of an Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed over the weekend. Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Sharell Canty at a home in Grayson on Sunday. Investigators are treating the case as a domestic-related homicide.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Canty was killed on Sunday at a home in Grayson. Authorities have arrested 48-year-old Stephany Bryom in connection with the killing. Bryom is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail. She faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Canty was well-known in the local nightlife scene as the co-owner of Opium Nightclub.

What they're saying:

Friends, staff, and co-workers expressed shock and devastation over the sudden loss of Canty, describing her as the life of the party. Tejai Henry, a close friend of Canty and the manager of Opium Nightclub, said the staff was operating like a family as they attempt to process the tragedy.

"Sharell was that girl," Henry said. "She was a people person, everyone loved her, respected her, everyone wanted to be around." Henry added that Canty was highly focused on supporting those around her through her business. "Sharell was about her business," Henry said. "Sharell put everyone in the position to win with her, she took everyone to the top with her including me. Never in a million years did I think that would happen to her just like I said she was a respectable person everyone loved her so but you can't question God's plan."

The nightclub staff is leaning on one another and remaining co-owner, Kevin, for support. "It's definitely hard on the staff we are a family we stay a family Kevin the other owner is very supportive he texts us every day and asks if we are doing okay if we need anything," Henry said. Moving forward, Henry said the team is dedicated to honoring Canty's memory through the business she helped build. "We will keep her legacy alive that’s all we have to do is keep Opium going keep her alive from the skies," Henry said. "If Sharell was here she would want us to continue she would want us to continue the legacy she would want us to continue Opium that was her baby."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet disclosed the specific motive behind the domestic-related homicide. It remains unknown what specific events led up to the fatal shooting on Sunday. Authorities have not released details regarding the relationship between Sharell Canty and the suspect, Stephany Bryom.