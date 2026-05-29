Thomaston couple booked into jail following GBI child abuse investigation

The Brief An Upson County child abuse investigation led by state agents resulted in the arrests of a Thomaston couple following severe injuries to a young child. The local hospital contacted police after treating a child whose critical condition forced emergency workers to fly the minor to an Atlanta medical facility. Authorities booked both 20-year-old suspects into jail after tracking them down in a neighboring county more than a month after the probe began.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Thomaston couple following an intensive child abuse probe in Upson County, authorities announced.

Child abuse investigation begins

What we know:

The Thomaston Police Department requested state assistance on April 17 after medical staff at an area hospital reported suspected abuse five days earlier. Because the injuries were so severe, emergency personnel flew the child to a specialized hospital in Atlanta for treatment, according to state records.

Suspects captured in Henry County

The backstory:

The GBI identified the suspects as 20-year-olds Cheyanne Saunier and Tripp Allen, both of Thomaston. Officers located the pair in Henry County on Thursday and booked them into the local jail before transferring them to the Upson County Jail.

State criminal charges filed

By the numbers:

Saunier faces three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated battery. Agents charged Allen with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Future prosecution of the case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between the couple and the victim or what specific actions caused the injuries. The long-term medical prognosis for the child remains unreleased, though agents noted the youth has left the hospital and is recovering.

Finding answers for the child

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and anyone with info should contact the GBI regional office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can also submit anonymous details by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, visiting the GBI website or using the state mobile app.