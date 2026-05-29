Thomaston couple booked into jail following GBI child abuse investigation
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Thomaston couple following an intensive child abuse probe in Upson County, authorities announced.
Child abuse investigation begins
What we know:
The Thomaston Police Department requested state assistance on April 17 after medical staff at an area hospital reported suspected abuse five days earlier. Because the injuries were so severe, emergency personnel flew the child to a specialized hospital in Atlanta for treatment, according to state records.
Suspects captured in Henry County
The backstory:
The GBI identified the suspects as 20-year-olds Cheyanne Saunier and Tripp Allen, both of Thomaston. Officers located the pair in Henry County on Thursday and booked them into the local jail before transferring them to the Upson County Jail.
State criminal charges filed
By the numbers:
Saunier faces three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated battery. Agents charged Allen with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Future prosecution of the case
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between the couple and the victim or what specific actions caused the injuries. The long-term medical prognosis for the child remains unreleased, though agents noted the youth has left the hospital and is recovering.
Finding answers for the child
What you can do:
The investigation remains active and anyone with info should contact the GBI regional office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can also submit anonymous details by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, visiting the GBI website or using the state mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which explained how we got it through an official press statement detailing the arrests, as well as the Thomaston Police Department.