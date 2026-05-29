Cherokee County sheriff charges three men in Friday morning copper theft

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The Brief Three men face charges after deputies caught them stealing copper and fiber optic cables near Nelson Park on Friday morning. The damaged infrastructure along the roadway caused an estimated loss ranging between $30,000 and $50,000. Two suspects are being held without bond while the third remains jailed on a $16,375 bond.



Three men are in custody accused of stealing copper wiring near the city of Nelson Park early Friday morning.

Cherokee County copper theft

What we know:

Michael Anthony McKay, 36, of Atlanta; P’ele Levert Evans, 38, of Canton; and Shavari Ja’nae Lee Andrew Williams, 27, of Garden City, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted a van around 6:30 a.m. in the woods near Kennesaw and School streets at the City of Nelson Park. A stack of cut copper wiring was resting against a fence nearby.

More deputies were called to the scene, and a perimeter was set up. K9 Vader was also brought to the scene. One person was taken into custody immediately, the second person was tracked down by K9 Vader, and the third person was arrested after a nearby neighbor called 911 to report a person walking behind their home.

Investigators say the trio removed and damaged copper and fiber optic cables from the roadway adjacent to the park causing damage between $30,000 and $50,000.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K9 Vader watches as deputies escort one of three Atlanta-area suspects into custody following a coordinated perimeter search for utility cable thieves near Canton on May 29, 2026. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Copper theft charges

By the numbers:

McKay was charged with possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property first degree, loitering or prowling, theft by taking, possession of tools for commission of crime, damage/vandalism of public utility equipment.

Evans was charged with theft by taking, loitering or prowling, criminal damage to property first degree, possession of tools for commission of crime, interference of public utility equipment. Williams was charged with theft by taking, loitering or prowling, criminal damage to property first degree, possession of tools for commission of crime and damage of public utility equipment.

McKay and Evans are being held without bond. Williams is being held on a $16,375 bond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ P’ele Levert Evans (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Copper thefts can cause significant damage to public infrastructure and have a major impact on public property and services for our community," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds. "This investigation is an example of great teamwork between our deputies and our community."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific court dates for the three suspects. It remains unknown if any of the men have legal representation at this time. Authorities have not stated what type of tools were used to cut the copper and fiber optic cables.