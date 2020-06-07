Sister remembers brother, veteran killed in Southwest Atlanta home

Jean Safford was filled with emotions Sunday afternoon as she looked at a picture of her brother, Gary Walker.

Gary Walker (Atlanta Police Department)

"I couldn't help him," Safford told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

"I was in my room and we heard the shots. The shots came up here. The main thing I wanted to do was was try to get with him and try to help him because he was covered with blood.”

Late Thursday night, investigators said someone shot and killed the 69-year-old near the front door of his Southwest Atlanta home.

"I think it started outside. He tried to get into the house. The person must have followed him in here," Safford explained.

She said her brother served in both the Air Force and Navy.

Neighbors and loved ones said they are not sure why he was targeted.

"He liked to talk. Talked about God all the time," Safford mentioned.

The shooting happened on Lorenzo Drive near Lee Street.

Just over Safford's shoulder, two bullet holes are in her kitchen wall.

A constant reminder of her brother's death.

"How am I holding up? Through prayer and meditation."

She hopes you know something that can bring her family closure.

A suspect was seen wearing a surgical mask and a grey hoodie. It is believed the shooter left the scene in a small black car with a loud exhaust, police said.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of any suspects responsible for the shooting.

Tipster should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

