Massive sinkhole caused by storm drain sits unfixed in front of DeKalb County home

A DeKalb County homeowner said she’s absolutely fed up with a massive sinkhole in her front yard.

She claims it’s been this way for months and the county is not doing anything to fix it.

"I mean do you see this? We can’t use our driveway at all," Amanda Hammett said.

Amanda Hammett stands in front of a giant sinkhole in her front yard in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)

The massive sinkhole in font of Hammett’s Timberland Road home is hard to miss.

"We came home one day and there was an indentation in the yard. It was odd and then there was a small quarter sized hole in the driveway," Hammett said.

That was back on December 30.

"They actually discovered a water main leak that was right in this area. They patched it quickly and filled in the driveway. We were able to drive on the driveway. That first visit their Backhoe fell through and collapsed into the hole," Hammett said.

DeKalb County said it will need to repair a storm drain that causes a massive sinkhole in the front yard of a home. (FOX 5)

The hole has been crumbling and growing since January.

Hammett said a storm drain was disconnected and county crews must fix that before the hole can be filled. The question is when?

"We have contacted DeKalb Roads and Drainage, water, county commissioner office. We have gotten very little to no information," Hammett said.

Amanda Hammett said a storm drain caused a giant sinkhole in her front yard.

DeKalb County issued this statement on Tuesday that reads:

"DeKalb County Road and Drainage Division has hired a contractor to perform an emergency repair of a large 36-inch-diameter pipe. The contractor will perform the $166,000 repair using a specialized technique without removing the corrugated metal pipe. Because a prefabricated stormwater junction box can’t be purchased because of pandemic-related supply chain delays, one will have to built onsite. The repairs will be scheduled as soon possible."

Hammett said it’s a busy area with people walking, kids playing and buses.

"I’ve had to ask multiple people to get out of the hole," Hammett said.

A massive sinkhole caused by a storm drain has left much of a front yard in DeKalb County unusable. (FOX 5)

They’ve had issues getting mail.

"We were informed by the USPS that it was too unsafe for them to continue delivering mail. I understand seeing as my mailbox is in a hole. We have to go wait in line a few times a week. Show our ID just to get mail," Hammett said.

FOX 5 reached out to several county offices and they confirm they are looking into the issue.

Several people in the neighborhood said they have had similar issues but not to this extreme.

"It’s a lot of frustration here," Hammett said.

These homeowners said they want the county to step up and fix the problem.

"As citizens, as voters, and people who pay taxes, we need to be aware that this is not the last time it’s happening. It’s going to happen again," Hammett said.