A mess in Dawson County Thursday as a line of storms moved through north Georgia.

Emergency crews said at 10 a.m., the ground just caved in and caused a portion of the parking lot of AutoZone to collapse.

The sinkhole formed along Highway 400 North.

The sinkhole is about 30 feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.

No word on fixing the sinkhole.