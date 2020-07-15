Single mother of 5 surprised with new home in Gwinnett County

A Gwinnett County single mother of five was surprised with a new home, thanks to former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn.

Dunn's charity teamed up with Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity and Aaron's to present Cherone and her family with a house.

"This opportunity not only changes my life, but it changes my children's lives," Cherone said. "It allows you to be a better person."

The surprises didn't end there. Warrick Dunn Charities also presented Cherone and her boys with a $5,000 check to help them get started.

"I appreciate him so much," Cherone said.

Cherone grew up in New Jersey and had a difficult childhood. She lost her mom when she was just 14 and was forced to grow up in a group home. She eventually found herself in an abusive relationship and moved out to keep her and her family safe.

Ahead of the surprise home, Cherone and her boys were living in a rental home that was plagued by leaks, bugs, and mold.

Cherone plans to further her career by attending nursing school.