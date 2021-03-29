Single-engine plane crash causes power outage in Cave Spring, officials say

article

Georgia Power says a plane clipped a transmission line structure early Monday evening leaving thousands without power and causing that plane to crash land.

The Floyd County Police Department says it happened off of Davis Road around 6 p.m.

Only the pilot was aboard at the time of the crash, the FAA reported. The pilot's condition was not immediately known.

Officials said it was an Aviat Husky A-1 which is described as being a tandem two-seat, high-wing, utility light aircraft.

The FAA said it is investigating.

Georgia Power is reporting about 1,700 people are without power in and around Cave Spring. Technicians are working to repair the lines.

