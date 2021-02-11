Singing doctors’ new music speaks straight to the 'heart'

It is, perhaps, one of the most memorable moments from 2020: two surgeons, in full medical gear, performing John Lennon’s "Imagine."

"I think for people to see two physicians, or two healthcare workers in general, providing this message of hope, especially during the pandemic, I think it resonated with people," says Dr. William Robinson.

And did it, ever.

Following their viral videos, Robinson and Dr. Elvis Francois became internationally known as "The Singing Surgeons" — and now, they’re back at it, teaming up with Lipton for the release of a four-track EP called "Put a Little Love in Your Heart". The goal of the project is to remind listeners about the importance of heart health.

"Heart disease, whether that be high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or just general diseases of the heart, are the number one causes of mortality in the United States," Robinson says. "So, for Elvis and I, if we can do something on our end to help enlighten, teach, inspire people who enjoy listening to us about what they can do for their heart health and their health overall, yeah, that's a no-brainer."

Each of the project’s four tracks features the word ‘heart’ in the title; with so many classics from which to choose, Francois says narrowing down the list was perhaps the greatest challenge.

"I think on face value, when we initially thought about the project, I was like, 'Oh great, yeah, we'll make a collection of songs to inspire people to take care of their own heart.' And then when you look at the list, you're like, 'This is quite a task!' But, when we finally whittled it down to the four, I was very happy with the body of work, so, hopefully people will get to enjoy it."

The doctors — both orthopedic surgeons — began making music together at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; now, Dr. Robinson is living and working in Philadelphia and Dr. Elvis is in Boston.

To stream or download "Put a Little Love in Your Heart," click here. In honor of the release, Lipton plans to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

