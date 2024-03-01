Woman arrested in SWAT standoff at Cobb County home

A woman is in custody after a standoff with deputies inside a Cobb County home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the standoff began after deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit attempted to serve a temporary protective order to a woman on the 7200 block of Silverton Trail.

When deputies got to the home, officials say the woman ran into an upstairs bedroom and barricaded herself inside the room. The woman reportedly told deputies she had a gun and would shoot them.

The deputies called for backup from Cobb County Police and SWAT units.

After multiple attempts to get the woman out of the bedroom, deputies breached the door and took her into custody.

"Great job by all involved to safely take this person into custody without her getting harmed and knowing her mental condition," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated by medical personnel. She's now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility.

Officials have not released the woman's identity.