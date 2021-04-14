Sign hanging over I-85 North closes all lanes in Fulton County

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Flat Shoals Road when a sign fell and hung over the highway.

Officials said there is debris in the road just north of the Flat Shoals exit.

Officials initially projected the debris to be cleared by 2 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, according to officials.

Traffic is being diverted off of the Flat Shoals exit. GDOT urged motorists to take another route.

Georgia 511 showed traffic was backed up to Jonesboro Road on I-85 North at approximately 1:30 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

