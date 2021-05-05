Police searching for missing pregnant Jonesboro woman

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing pregnant woman last seen Wednesday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 27-year-old Sierra Moss.

According to officials, Moss was last seen on the 2000 block of Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro. Police say the pregnant woman had entered a hospital a few hours before her disappearance after she experienced suicidal thoughts.

Officials described Moss as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 156 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Moss was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange shirt, and sweatpants.

If you have any information on where Moss could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.

