Shots fired at LaGrange home, police investigating

LaGrange police are searching for a gunman who fired shots at a local home early Thursday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened overnight at a home on the 800 block of Callaway Avenue.

The homeowner told officers that she discovered that her house and car had been shot several times during the night. One round had even entered the front room of the house.

Thankfully, no one was injured, officials say.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.