Police investigating shots fired on Buckhead road

Atlanta police are investigating reports of shots fired on a Buckhead road Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they were called to reports of gunfire on Pharr Road. This location is close to the APD's Buckhead precinct.

FOX 5 cameras caught multiple patrol vehicles at a Chevron gas station on North Fulton Drive.

Medics transported one man to a local hospital, but officials are not sure if the man's injury had anything to do with the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help officers, please call the Atlanta Police Department.