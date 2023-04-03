Shots fired into home on Johnson Road, APD says

Atlanta police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. along Johnson Road NW. Investigators say two women were inside the home at the time when someone opened fire. One of the women was hit by debris, but was not struck by gunfire, police said.

Two juveniles were also inside at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.