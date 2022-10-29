Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight.
The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge.
A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted.
A person was hospitalized in an unknown conditions. It's unclear who was injured and the extent of those injuries.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from Atlanta police about who was involved in the shooting.