Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge.

A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted.

A person was hospitalized in an unknown conditions. It's unclear who was injured and the extent of those injuries.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from Atlanta police about who was involved in the shooting.