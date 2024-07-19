Shots fired at home where Rayshard Brooks' nephew was killed, officials say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the same home where the 16-year-old nephew of Rayshard Brooks was killed just days earlier.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that they are investigating reports of gunfire on the 1000 block of Cato Street in northwest Atlanta.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple patrol vehicles on the scene and part of the street roped off with crime scene tape.

Investigators say no one was injured in the shooting, though there was some property damage.

At this time, Atlanta police have not confirmed that the shooting was connected with the death of 16-year-old Jakari Rayshard Brooks,

Brooks's body was found by his older brother after his family heard shots nearby and a friend of his returned to their home alone, Brooks' mother, Stardrecous Brooks, told FOX 5.

The woman said her son had been killed during what she believed was a fight over a scooter.

"The house right there they went to retrieve a scooter, whatever they was doing," Brooks's mother, Stardrecous Brooks, told FOX 5. "The people started shooting."

Police had not confirmed any details about what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood would not go on camera but tell FOX 5 they fear there will be more violence in retaliation for the deadly shooting.

The family said the teen was the nephew of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop at an Atlanta Wendy's in 2020.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.