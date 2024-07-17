16-year-old Atlanta boy shot to death after fight over scooter, family says

Officers are investigating the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police tell FOX 5 that they responded to the 1000 block of Cato Street NW after reports of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.

Part of the road was blocked off and about a dozen officers were canvassing the area for evidence with flashlights.

While officials have not shared many details other than confirming that this is a homicide investigation, the mother of the victim told FOX 5 that her 16-year-old son was killed in the shooting.

Stardrecous Brooks said her son, Jakari Rayshard Brooks, was killed during what she believed was a fight over a scooter.

According to Brooks, her family heard gunshots shortly before midnight. When her older son went out to look for his little brother, he found the teen's body.

"I have a son that's not coming back no more, and I'm not going to be able to see him," she said.

Jakari Rayshard Brooks (Courtesy of the family)

The family said the victim was the nephew of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop at an Atlanta Wendy's in 2020.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.