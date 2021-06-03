Shots fired at woman, deputies prompt SWAT standoff at Paulding County home

Deputies in Paulding County said the SWAT team was called out to a home just off Highways 120 and 101 Thursday evening after shots were fired during a domestic disputed and at responding deputies.

Deputies arrived at the home located along Buchanan Highway in between Highway 101 and Tallapoosa Way around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The sheriff’s office said deputies arriving at the home were met with several rounds of gunshots.

None of the deputies were injured, but this prompted those deputies to call the SWAT team to the home.

Investigators said this started earlier when a man at the home fired several shots at a woman during an argument. The woman, who was not injured, was able to leave the home and seek refuge at a nearby convenience store where they called 911.

The SWAT team negotiator worked well into the evening to try to resolve the situation peacefully.

The names of those involved have not been released.

As of midnight, the man had not surrendered.

