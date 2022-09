article

Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting.

Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV.

If you have any information about the crime or can identify the individuals, call Fayetteville detectives at 770-719-4228.