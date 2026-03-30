Shop fire destroys structure, threatens home in Fannin County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Fannin County Emergency Management Agency

The Brief A shop/garage fire destroyed a structure and its contents, including multiple vehicles, in Fannin County. Crews protected a nearby home despite intense heat that began melting its siding. The fire’s cause remains under investigation as officials warn of dangerous fire conditions.



A shop fire in Fannin County destroyed a structure and its contents, including several vehicles, while threatening a nearby home, according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

What we know:

The agency said the property belonged to Becky Callihan, a paramedic, firefighter and the county coroner.

When the first engine arrived, crews found the shop fully involved in flames. The building was located about 50 feet from a residence, and the intense heat had already begun melting the home’s siding.

Firefighters worked quickly to protect the house and were able to stop the flames from spreading further to the residence.

Officials said multiple vehicles were inside the shop, along with several pressurized containers that increased the risk of explosions and rapid fire spread.

After securing the structure, crews turned their attention to a fast-moving ground fire that had ignited from the blaze. With a Red Flag Warning in effect and hazardous fire conditions present, stopping the ground fire became the top priority.

Responders used one of three newly acquired pond pumps to draw water from a nearby creek, allowing for continuous refilling of water tenders and sustained firefighting operations.

The fire was eventually brought under control before it could spread further, officials said.

Authorities said the cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Emergency officials urged residents to avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that could spark a fire, noting how quickly flames can spread under current conditions.